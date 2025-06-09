Drug impact risks Fiji’s public service stability

[File Photo]

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada today flagged drug abuse as a growing threat to civil servants’ performance and leadership.

He called on all civil servants, no matter their rank, to take responsibility and speak out against drugs and violence.

“They are not abstract issues. They are real, urgent and deeply personal. They affect our colleagues, our families and communities and at times ourselves. And because they affect people, they affect our public service.”

Rokovada said workplace policies must be stronger to provide support and protection for affected staff.

Leadership, he said, means accepting uncomfortable truths, listening to survivors, and confronting difficult issues.

Today’s session marks the start of a longer process, he added because the civil service’s strength depends on how well it cares for its people.

