Brad Pitt says his generation of actors was 'a little more uptight'

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The 61-year-old “F1” star offered some advice.

Brad Pitt has some advice for actors on the front-end of their career.

“I like watching what the new generations are coming in with,” Pitt, 61, said on Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

“I like to see what they’re up against and also the way they negotiate their way through it. I feel they enjoy it more. We were a little more uptight — and had to be — about acting. You didn’t sell out. You didn’t sell out. You didn’t sell out. And now, it’s this thing of, ‘Hey, man, we can be artists in many different arenas. So let’s do it, and let’s enjoy it.'”

Pitt appeared to be trying to compliment the actors joining his profession since he started out on shows such as Dallas and 21 Jump Street in the ʼ80s, then went on to star in films such as Fight Club, Se7en, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Moneyball.

Still, he had a warning.

“But this idea, they also get caught up in [thinking they] have to have a franchise or have to have a superhero or something like that,” Pitt said. “‘Don’t! Don’t!’ They’ll die.”

When the hosts said the actors would be worked to death, Pitt — the winner of 2020’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar, for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — agreed.

