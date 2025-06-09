Prasad orders budget rollout now

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad [file photo]

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has called for the immediate and efficient rollout of the 2025–2026 National Budget.

He warns that delays will undercut the government’s push to improve services and restore public trust.

Speaking at post-budget consultations in Nadi and Lautoka, Prasad said civil servants must lead the charge, reminding them that they are on the front lines of delivery.

He said the budget was more than just numbers,it’s a plan to fix roads, strengthen hospitals, upgrade schools and improve policing, and must be acted on without delay.

The Finance Minister also points out that the government will maintain VAT exemptions on 22 essential items, continue assistance to vulnerable households and boost spending in critical areas such as health, infrastructure, and law enforcement.

He said $10 million has been set aside to tackle HIV and $40 million allocated to expand the police force.

He also highlighted the long-delayed Nadi Flood Alleviation Project and the proposed new national hospital as key infrastructure priorities that must now be fast-tracked.

Prasad urged all stakeholders to understand how the budget is structured and ensure every dollar leads to tangible outcomes.

He said delivering the budget on time and with discipline would determine whether the public sees real change.

