Police face scrutiny after arrest leaves teen injured

An 18-year-old was injured during a police arrest for drinking in a public place.

Police state the man resisted arrest and was not cooperating with officers.

He was later treated at Colonial War Memorial Hospital and discharged.

A video of the incident is now spreading online, raising questions about police conduct.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said concerns about officer behaviour would be addressed.

He also urges the public to cooperate when approached by police.

Tudravu states police will continue enforcing laws on public drinking, warning that defiance poses a safety threat.

Totogo Police will wait for the teen’s medical report before questioning him as investigations continue.

The Commissioner adds that the force’s aim is to restore trust through professional service.

If abuse of authority is confirmed, Tudravu says disciplinary action will follow.

