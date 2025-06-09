‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ puts a wobbly franchise back on track.

[Source: AP]

If you’ve lately been feeling that the “Jurassic Park” franchise has jumped an even more ancient creature — the shark — hold off any thoughts of extinction.

Judging from the latest entry, there’s still life in this old dino series.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” captures the awe and majesty of the overgrown lizards that’s been lacking for so many of the movies, which became just an endless cat-and-mouse in the dark between scared humans against T-Rexes or raptors.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” lets in the daylight.

Credit goes to screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the original “Jurassic Park,” and director Gareth Edwards, who knows a thing or two about giant reptiles as director of 2014’s “Godzilla.”

Together with director of photographer John Mathieson, they’ve returned the franchise to its winning roots.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” has nods to the past even as it cuts a new future with new characters.

It’s a sort of heist movie with monsters that’s set on the original decaying island research facility for the original, abandoned Jurassic Park.

