After five grueling matches in just two days at the Pacific Mini Games, Fiji women’s 3×3 basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down.

Led by captain Moana Liebregts, the team has battled fatigue, tough opponents, and a packed schedule and now they have their eyes firmly set on the gold medal.

Liebregts said the win over Vanuatu was especially satisfying given the toll the competition is taking on the squad.

“So far we’ve played five games and the tiredness is getting up to us girls. We haven’t really had much rest unless you count sleeping but I think we did really well. We relied mostly on our fitness, our strength as well as our faith to pull us through the game.”



With three more games scheduled for today, the squad is taking each game as it comes and staying mentally sharp through a routine of strategy, recovery, and reflection.

She also credited their motivation to strong family backing, fundraising support, and team unity across both the men’s and women’s squads.

