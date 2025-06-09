Al-Hamd Smart Living reopens in Tavua

Source: Supplied

Al-Hamd Smart Living has officially reopened its refurbished outlet in Tavua, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing customer experience and service delivery.

Managing Director Ashfaaq Khan says the revamped store reflects the company’s continued dedication to growth and quality service.

With 10 outlets currently operating across the country, Khan confirmed plans are underway to establish new branches in Rakiraki and Ba.

“Our long-term goal is to ensure Al-Hamd Smart Living has a presence in every town and city in Fiji,” Khan stated.

In addition to its core business in office furniture, the company is also exploring opportunities to diversify into other sectors.

The reopening ceremony was officiated by Tavua District Representative, Ratu Ovini Bokini.

