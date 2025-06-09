Students travel miles as teacher shortage disrupts learning

Vatuvonu Adventist College in Cakaudrove

Vatuvonu Adventist College in Cakaudrove is facing a severe teacher shortage, forcing students to travel long distances or relocate to other schools.

Cakaudrove-i-Vanua District representative Taia Colatiniyara raised this issue at the Cakaudrove Provincial Council, calling on the Ministry of Education to intervene.

He said teachers are reluctant to take posts at the remote school, leading to ongoing disruptions in learning.

Article continues after advertisement

“The school is currently facing this issue after teachers have been moved out upon the completion of their 6 to 10 years of service in the school. So there is no teacher to accommodate that vacancy because teachers now choose what school they want to go to and no longer come from the ministry like before.”

The shortage has also forced students to leave their families and attend schools elsewhere, further complicating the situation.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu confirmed the ministry is aware of the issue and is working on a solution.

“We understand that to train a teacher takes time, three or four years, and we have those qualified teachers from uni. So, we are aware of the situation. We are trying our utmost best to liaise with the area, and if there is a need, like a teaching capacity in terms of the subject area, very shortly we will update all these schools that need this type of teaching.”

This teacher shortage problem is also affecting Immaculate Conception College in Solevu, Bua, where students are relocating due to a lack of teachers in key subjects.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.