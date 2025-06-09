Futsal squad embracing new coach’s vision

The Fiji national futsal squad has entered a crucial phase of preparation under new head coach José Gerardo, a Portuguese tactician brought in to elevate the side ahead of upcoming international tournaments.

Fiji FA Head of Development (South) Meli Yasawa says the team is adapting well after seven weeks of intensive training under Gerardo’s guidance, with sessions held twice on weekends and regularly during the week for southern-based players.

Players have also been selected from the western and northern leagues to join the national camp.

“We can see that the boys are enjoying the training sessions and trying to understand what his philosophy is and what his plan is in getting this team ready for the upcoming matches.”

While language has posed a minor challenge, Yasawa said the Fijian spirit of adaptability has allowed the team to fully engage with the new coach’s methods.

He adds that the players are not only enjoying the sessions but are learning and developing every single day.

The squad is preparing for upcoming regional futsal fixtures, with hopes high that Gerardo’s international experience will give Fiji a competitive edge.

