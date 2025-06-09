Va’a wins another medal for Team Fiji

[Photo Credit: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji Va’a won another silver medal at the Palau Mini Games today.

They started day two with a silver medal in the V6 500m Women’s final.

It was the fourth medal that Va’a has won so far at the Games for Fiji.

The Super Six ladies are Sera Havea, Faith Khelan, Krystelle Whippy, Martha Samuela, Taleivini Kaimacuata, and Elenoa Vateitei.

This means Fiji now have four silver and three bronze medals, and they remain in eighth position on the medal tally.

Fiji’s other silver medals were won by opening ceremony flag bearer and swimmer Kelera Mudunasoko in the women’s 200m breaststroke, the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and Elenoa Vateitei in the Va’a V1 500m.

The three bronze medals came from Hansel McCaig in the 50m backstroke swimming, Raymond Rusivakula was third in the Va’a V1 men 500m.

Also winning bronze was our Va’a V12 men 500m.

