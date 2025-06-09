Aussie media eyes Lions, not Fiji

Despite the Wallabies’ upcoming Test against Fiji this Sunday in Newcastle, much of the Australian media’s attention is already fixated on the looming British & Irish Lions series.

This focus has led to concerns that the Flying Fijians are being overlooked, even though they handed Australia a historic 22-15 defeat at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, their first win over the Wallabies in 69 years.

While Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has emphasized the importance of the Fiji match as a crucial preparation for the Lions series, the broader narrative remains centered on the Lions’ tour.

This includes discussions about squad selections and the Lions’ recent performances, such as their decisive victories over the Queensland Reds and the Western Force.

Fiji, under coach Mick Byrne, is not dwelling on past victories but is focused on building momentum. Byrne has assembled a strong squad, blending players from both local and international teams, aiming to challenge the Wallabies once again.

The match in Newcastle serves as a critical test for both teams. For Australia, it’s an opportunity to refine combinations and assess new talent ahead of the Lions series.

For Fiji, it’s a chance to reinforce their status as a formidable Tier 1 nation and to continue their upward trajectory in international rugby.

As the game approaches, the Flying Fijians are poised to remind the rugby world of their capabilities, regardless of where the media’s spotlight currently shines.

