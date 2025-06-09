DPM sends strong message to parents

Drug use is now being labelled a national threat by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He warns that substance abuse is tearing apart families, villages, and communities and states that the message must reach every child and youth in the country.

“That’s the message for all of us, and I think our women, our mothers, our sisters, everyone. But it’s also incumbent upon the men in the family to take additional precautions and ensure they are checking in.”

Prof Prasad stresses the role of men in leading the response.

He reiterates that fathers and male guardians must step up, monitor their children closely, and steer them away from drugs and crime.

Prof Prasad adds that strong family involvement can shape a better future and stop children from falling into destructive habits.

