Bainimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho have pleaded not guilty to one count each of abuse of office in the Suva Magistrates court a while ago.

The charges relate to a complaint laid with the police by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the university.

It is alleged that Bainimarama, in his capacity as the Prime Minister, directed the then Police Commissioner sometime in July 2020 to terminate an ongoing investigation.

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

It is alleged that Qiliho directed the Director CID Serupepeli Neiko and another officer to terminate the investigation.

The matter is still underway in the Suva Magistrates court.

