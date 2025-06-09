Kids diagnosed with drug-linked mental illness

[file photo]

More than 120 children under 18 have been diagnosed with mental illness in the past five years, most with a history of drug use.

Acting Principal Officer at Saint Giles Hospital Dr Sheetal Singh revealed that over 85 percent of these young patients used drugs before being admitted.

She stated that many shared methlaced blood using syringes, a street practice called bluetoothing.

Article continues after advertisement



Dr Sheetal Singh [file photo]

“Because parents are going through separation, legal separation, divorce, or facing many problems such as financial challenges, moving from village to village, or school to school these all affect a child’s mental health.”

Dr Singh warns this method spreads infection fast and says home problems often drive children to drugs. She wants drug users with mental health issues sent for treatment, not jail.



Ela Tukutukulevu of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection.

Ela Tukutukulevu from Child Services says her team remains focused on helping children affected by drugs.

“As long as you are below the age of 18, the Department of Children and the laws that guide our work can protect you. Beyond that, it becomes the responsibility of police officers and others.”

Tukutukulevu is urging young people to stand strong and say no.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.