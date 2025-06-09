Boxing promotion on pay per view

Interested local and overseas fans can watch this month’s Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions on pay per view for $99FJD on viti.plus.

22 boxers will light up the night of July 19 with an interesting 11 fights.

Relevant stakeholders including the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the event.

Adi Narayan (left), Sitiveni Halofaki, Naruhn Buksh (right)

Promoter Naruhn Buksh says this collaboration with FBC will bring the event to TV screens across Fiji and beyond.

The promotion will be also of historical significance with the first WBA title fight in the country.

Fiji Boxing Commission chair, Adi Narayan, says this is a proud moment for the sport.

“This is the first time the WBA is coming to Fiji, history in the making and I must commend the promoter for putting in the hard work and touches to this title fight.”



Sera Bolatini

History will be created by Fijiana 7s rep Sera Bolatini as she will become the first Fijian female boxer to have a shot at a title fight in Fiji.

Bolatini was part of the Fijiana side to the Dubai 7s last year and she’ll take on Connie Chan for the Super Welter WBA Oceania title.

The main bout will see Binnu Singh take on Runqi Zhou while James Singh faces Semi Dauloloma.

Mikaele Ravalaca will also feature on the night against John Ingram and Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana fighting Dane Edge.

The Kings promotion will be held on Saturday July 19 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

