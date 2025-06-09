Big changes coming to classrooms

A new Education Commission has been appointed to lead sweeping reforms that the government believes will future-proof learning for every Fijian.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Commission’s work is critical to shaping an agile, inclusive and resilient system one that reflects national identity and supports economic growth.

The Commission is tasked with five core objectives, including a complete review of the system, expanding access and ensuring education supports development.

“This is not just an administrative formality. It is a national moment. The work of this Commission will help guide our education system through an era of transformation—one shaped by rapid technological change, shifting labour markets, and the increasing importance of lifelong and inclusive learning.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro states learning must now include flexible options, early childhood focus, and responsible use of AI, with input from students, teachers, parents, and employers.

The commissioners include Filipe Jitoko, Kelera Taloga, Dr Lavenia Tiko, Professor Vijay Naidu, Dr Priscilla Puamau, Dr Kesaia Seniloli, Arvind Maharaj and Ana Raivoce.

Three secretariats will support consultation, coordination, and technical tasks.

Radrodro says the team has the public’s trust and is not just reviewing policies, they are setting Fiji’s future direction.

