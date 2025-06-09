Meth replaces weed, youth at risk

Methamphetamine use is rapidly overtaking cannabis in Fiji, with young Fijians bearing the brunt.

A research conducted by the Fiji Police Drug Awareness Team pointed out that drug abuse is highest among those aged 18 to 35, Fiji’s most vulnerable and productive group.

This study was done between 2019 and last year.

Police Inspector Usaia Donu spoke about this briefly today during the Drug Abuse and Gender Based Awareness session with civil servants.

He warns drug dealers are targeting women, youth, and children to grow their networks.

“Majority of perpetrators are using meth for their illegal agenda. Meth is here with us ingredients are from pharmaceutical and hardware so it is more potent and accessible.”

Donu states the move from cannabis to stronger drugs like meth is driving more violence, crime, and addiction.

He adds it is troubling that some civil servants are involved in drugs instead of fighting the problem.

