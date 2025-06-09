Mining scrutiny fails without scientists

[File Photo]

Fiji’s mining sector is under pressure due to a shortage of scientists including hydrologists, geoscientists and laboratory scientists.

The Mineral Resources Department lacks the technical staff needed to properly scrutinize mining operations.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said the gap was serious and must be fixed.

He states that the $40.6 million allocated to the ministry in the new budget, up $6.4 million will help recruit more qualified scientists.

“So if we’re able to home grow our own scientists here at MRP who are able to do the job that’s required then of course mining efficiency improves.”

Vosarogo also said more young people must be encouraged to study geology, hydrology and other key sciences.

The shortfall is already impacting the country’s ability to oversee mining activities.

