Initiative to shape Pacific food tourism routes

Local Pacific producers will get targeted mentoring to align their products with tourist demands through a new regional project led by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

FAO expert Federico Mattei states the initiative aims to create tourism routes across countries and help producers connect food production with tourism.

He adds that tourism and agriculture should work together so everyone benefits.

“There is a mentoring process in place to provide producers with the skills and expertise needed to respond to the needs of the tourism sector and vice versa.”

Sara Manuelli from the FAO Mountain Partnership stresses the project focuses on supporting local agri-food systems and promoting sustainable tourism, not just economic growth.

She said the goal was to lift communities through inclusive development.

The project involves a partnership between UN Tourism, the Mountain Partnership, the South Pacific Tourism Organization, and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

