Minister pushes game-changing reforms across core sectors

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The government is rolling out major reforms across its core sectors to fix deep-rooted problems and build a stronger economy.

This, according to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He states the sugar industry has never recovered from the $600 million in aid lost after the 2006 coup.

That funding, from the European Union, he said was meant to upgrade mills, fix railway lines, and support farmers who wanted to exit the industry.

Prof Prasad believes that the sector collapsed after institutions like the Growers Council were dismantled, but efforts are now underway to rebuild a smaller, more efficient industry.

The government is also focusing on youth and business development.

Prof Prasad also points out more funding has gone to the Youth Ministry to boost entrepreneurship, alongside broader support for all businesses through trade, agriculture, and sugar ministries.

“These are universal support that we provide to all those people, regardless of who they are where they come from, if they meet the income criteria, if they meet the requirements of the government-laid policies and laws, they are eligible.”

Prof Prasad said eligibility was based on income not ethnicity or location and those who qualify receive support under clear government rules.

On immigration, he confirmed the government is reforming the system to bring in skilled workers and fill workforce gaps.

Health services are also in focus.

He again stated that Fiji inherited rundown hospitals and weak systems.

But under a deal with Aspen Medical, upgrades are already underway in Lautoka and Ba.

The government has also secured Indian support to build a 100-bed specialist hospital.

New procurement systems and direct supply agreements with India are being put in place to fix medicine shortages.

Water and waste services are being overhauled too.

He said the Water Authority of Fiji would be restructured.

Delayed projects like Kinoya’s wastewater treatment plant and the long-stalled Nadi flood plan are finally moving forward.

Prof Prasad admits the work won’t be finished in the government’s remaining term. But he believes that the foundations for serious reform are now in place.

He outlined this while addressing attendees at the post-budget consultation that was held last in Suva.

