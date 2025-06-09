Ministry moves to stop deadly crop disease

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture is stepping up efforts to fight the kava dieback disease threatening farmers’ livelihoods.

Assistant Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said the ministry was working closely with farmers and experts to track the disease and protect crops.

He adds the ministry will use budget funds to tackle the problem.

Assistant Minister Tomasi Tunabuna [File Photo]

“Yes, we will continue with surveillance work on diseases not only on kava, but also on those affecting the agricultural sector. Some of these may not be new, but we also want to provide our assistance in those areas. We are looking forward to this budget providing us with the resources to maintain our disease surveillance efforts.”

Tunabuna reiterates that they understand how vital kava farming is to farmers and the economy.

The Biosecurity Authority has been tasked with boosting disease surveillance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica hopes the disease can be controlled within 12 months.

“The dieback disease has been a concern, and the late Honorable Minister for Agriculture was very instrumental in efforts to address and resolve it. From what I understand, they are beginning to find ways to tackle the disease.”

Kamikamica also acknowledged how many farmers have lost crops after uprooting diseased plants early.

