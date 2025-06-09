Sean "Diddy" Combs: Jury Reaches Verdict on 4 Out of 5 Charges, Split on Racketeering

[ Source: Reuters ]

There is a major update in the federal case of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

After two days of deliberations, the 12-member jury—who has been tasked with considering charges including racketeering and sex trafficking against the Bad Boy Records founder—has reached a verdict on four of the five counts.

However, the jury alerted U.S. District Judge Aran Subramanian July 1 that they are unable to reach a verdict on the racketeering charge due to “unpersuadable views,” per NBC News, who has reporters in the courtroom.

In order for the jury to find Combs guilty on the one count of racketeering, Subramanian told jurors June 30 they must find there was a spoken or unspoken agreement by at least two people to participate in a criminal enterprise.

Furthermore, they must believe that Combs was a willful member of the enterprise and knowingly committed two predicate crimes—which could include kidnapping, arson, bribery, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, sex trafficking, witness tampering, forced labor or transportation for the purpose of prostitution—as part of the criminal conspiracy, per NBC News.

Following the update, attorneys for both the prosecution and defense told Subramanian that they would like the jury to continue deliberations. U.S. attorney Maurene Comey suggested that the court deliver a directive to the jury that is slightly less formal than an Allen charge, which is an instruction from a judge intended to encourage jurors to reconsider their positions and avoid a mistrial. The judge appeared to agree to the proposal, according to NBC News.

After his discussions with the prosecution and defense, the judge allowed the jury back into the court room, where he asked them to continue their deliberations.

“You should not hesitate to change an opinion when convinced,” he said to jurors, per NBC News. “Weigh your opinion dispassionately and follow my instructions on the law. Your verdict must be unanimous. Each of you must make your own decision based on consideration of the evidence and discussion with fellow jurors.”

After speaking with Subramian, the jurors adjourned for the day. Court will resume tomorrow, July 2 at 9 a.m. ET.

