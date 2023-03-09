Bainimarama, Qiliho back at CID

Former Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho are once again being questioned at the CID Headquarters.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci said the earlier interview was suspended whereby the file was sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

He says continuation of the questioning is in accordance with the processes to be undertaken before the investigation is finalized.