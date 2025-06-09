FHL backs iTaukei-led growth with $50 million boost

A multimillion-dollar commercial development has kicked off in Korovou Town.

Fijian Holdings Limited has partnered with Nawaibuta Properties Pte Limited, which represents the villages of Nailega, Navunisole and Matacula.

FHL Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi said this was more than a project, it’s about building a future where iTaukei landowners and their descendants benefit directly and lead the charge in developing their own resources.

He states that the partnership reflects FHL’s focus on accelerating iTaukei participation in the commercial sector.

This, according to Koroi is one of several developments under FHL’s $50 million impact investment portfolio, designed to support joint ventures with iTaukei resource owners across the country.

