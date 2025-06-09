Fiji joins global frontline in cybercrime war

Manoa Kamikamica

Fiji has become the first Pacific Island country to sign the Second Protocol of the Budapest Convention.

This move will help to strengthen the fight against cybercrime.

Communications and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica confirmed the signing during the CyberSec Symposium in Suva, calling it a major step in improving cross-border investigations.

He said the protocol would speed up access to electronic evidence from service providers and improve collaboration with international partners.

“Our prosecutors must also be supported to bring cyber criminals to justice. We are partnering with the Council of Europe and European Union to upskill our investigators and prosecutors. We are also joining international frameworks to support cybercrime.”

Kamikamica said the move puts Fiji ahead in the region as digital threats rise and legal tools struggle to keep pace.

He also confirmed that Fiji will sign the UN Convention Against Cybercrime in October, a global treaty Fiji helped draft over the past two and a half years.

Fiji’s Cybercrime Act 2021 already aligns with the Budapest Convention, giving law enforcement powers to define and investigate cybercrimes while supporting international cooperation.

