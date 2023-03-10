Charges filed, opposition MPs shows support

Prominent Suva lawyer Devanesh Sharma with Premila Kumar and Faiyaz Koya

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho are yet to be produced at the Suva Magistrates court.

FBC news understands the charges have just been filed with the magistrates court registry.

Opposition MP’s Viliame Naupoto, Faiyaz Koya and Premila Kumar are also at the court awaiting the court hearing.

Opposition MP Viliame Naupoto

Prominent Suva lawyer Devanesh Sharma and his associate Gul Fatima have arrived at the court.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister’s wife and children have also arrived.

