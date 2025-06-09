$200 job turned into drug raid nightmare

{L-R) Ratu Osea Levula, Sakiusa Tuva, Cathy Tuirabe

The man accused of helping store over four tonnes of meth said he was just a worker hired to clean a yard.

Ratu Osea Levula, facing cross-examination at the Lautoka High Court, denied unloading drugs or knowing anything about the operation at a Voivoi, Legalega property.

He told State Prosecutor John Rabuku that he was hired by friend and co-accused Sakiusa Tuva to do yard work.

He said he was paid $200 and never entered the house.

Rabuku questioned whether Levula and co-accused Cathy Tuirabe pretended to be a couple to avoid suspicion from neighbours.

Levula denied this and said he met Tuirabe once when she came to collect his phone.

He also denied celebrating with her after the police raid on January 14, saying he fled when he saw officers at the scene.

Levula said he felt betrayed by a close friend and had come to court to clear his name. He insisted he only learned of the meth seizure after his arrest.

The trial continues.

The last accused is expected to take the stand next.

