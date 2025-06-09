FBC’s digital and sports breakthroughs win big

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has marked a major milestone, winning two prestigious accolades at the Asia Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2025.

FBC was honoured for the launch of its digital streaming platform, Viti+, designed specifically for local audiences and the Fijian diaspora, a move that is redefining content delivery across the region.

The broadcaster also earned recognition for revolutionizing live sports coverage, particularly through its high-quality broadcast of the Fijian Drua’s Super Rugby matches.

These were powered by Ross Video and Gencom Technology’s cutting-edge Ultrix Platform.

Acting CEO Vimlesh Sagar attributed the success to teamwork, acknowledging the dedication and hard work of FBC staff.

He said the Drua coverage represents a landmark achievement, confidently placing FBC on par with international sports broadcasting standards.

Sagar added that these awards reflect FBC’s continued commitment to innovation, cultural storytelling, and delivering world-class content to Fijians both at home and abroad.

