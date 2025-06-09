Traditional leaders lead battle on drugs

Rural and maritime communities are stepping up alongside police in the fight against drugs, with Muavuso Village in Lami leading the charge.

Village Elder Kaliova Narukutabua said tackling drugs requires everyone to be involved, calling for an all-in approach.

He explains subcommittees have been formed to focus on key issues, including the drug problem, and warns enforcement committees will act firmly against offenders.

“They are all aware of the village rule, anyone found engaging in illegal activities such as drugs, in possession or selling, they will be dealt with by the enforcement officers.”

Village Headman Seru Bakaniceva adds anyone caught in illegal activities will first face the village elder before being handed over to the Fiji Police Force.

The Fiji Police Force commended traditional leaders and enforcement teams earlier this year, emphasizing that combating drugs demands a united, multifaceted effort.

