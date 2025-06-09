No pressure, says Waranivalu

[File Photo]

Rewa’s consistent midfielder, Tevita Waranivalu, has seamlessly stepped into the role of interim head coach, and early indications suggest the players are quickly warming to his leadership.

Waranivalu is aware of the huge responsibility that comes with being an interim coach but says that the team’s dynamic remains largely unchanged since the departure of former coach Rodeck Singh.

He feels no pressure in his new dual role, attributing this to the wealth of experienced senior players within the squad who primarily require guidance rather than a traditional coach.

“The response from them when I took over has been positive. Plenty of feedback from the players’ perspective, from the players’ view. They’re starting to open up with me, how the game should be, how we want to play. I feel it’s a give and take situation at the moment.”

Having only taken charge last week, Waranivalu is keen to reassure fans that the sudden change does not hinder the core strength and spirit of the team remain.

He urged fans to maintain their belief in the squad, promising that despite potential ups and downs this season, they will prove Rewa FC is still a formidable side.

On Saturday, Ba will face Suva at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Sunday, features a double-header at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, with Lautoka taking on Nasinu at 1pm, followed by Nadi against Tavua at 3pm.

Also on Sunday Navua will play Nadroga at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre, while the highly anticipated clash between Labasa and Rewa will kick off at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

