TVET pathways pilot in 15 schools

Fiji is taking bold steps to tackle high school dropout rates with the introduction of Technical and Vocational Education and Training pathways in secondary schools.

TVET Director Isoa Tauribau states that the program is being piloted in 15 schools across the country, targeting Year 8 students who face challenges in traditional academic routes.

“From year nine, after completing year eight, they will take this path-way. Vocational technology is one of the strengths that is there in secondary school. Mainstreaming of vocational, when they reach year 11, they will be awarded with certificate II in automotive, carpentry, or hospitality and fashion and design.”

Tauribau sees TVET as a key solution and strategic investment in Fiji’s future workforce.

The Ministry of Education is urging students, parents, and communities to embrace this shift to-wards a more inclusive and skills-based education system.

This move aims to reduce dropouts and provide students with alternative career pathways.

