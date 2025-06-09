Sean "Diddy" Combs Will "Sleep Well" Despite Being Denied Bail After Trial Verdict

[Source: ENews]

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, his attorney spoke out about the verdict.

After Combs was found guilty of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges on July 2, his attorney Anna Estevao described the verdict as a “huge win” for the music mogul even as he was denied bail.

“He was acquitted of sex trafficking, acquitted of RICO conspiracy,” she said outside a Manhattan courtroom, according to NBC News. “He will be able to sleep well at night knowing that.”

Combs’ verdict comes after two months of courtroom testimonies from witnesses from his past, including the 55-year-old ex Cassie Ventura.

While on the stand, the “Me & U” singer said she participated in hundreds of sex parties known as “freak offs” with hired escorts at the instruction of Combs. She alleged the Bad Boy Records mogul threatened to release footage of her from the sexual encounters should she stop participating in them.

“Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, sex, everything,” Ventura told the court on May 13, per NBC News. “I didn’t have much say, I was super young, I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or not want to be with me at all.”

The 38-year-old also testified that she was physically abused by Combs during their relationship, which ended in 2018 after more than a decade of dating on and off.

“It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him,” said Ventura, who is now married to actor Alex Fine with three kids. “Sean is a really polarizing person.”

