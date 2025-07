[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Baby Pearls Invitational Tournament starts next week at Suva’s Vodafone Arena.

All matches will be played in the evening with two matches per day.

On Monday, Baby Pearls Kikau will play NSW Fiji Davui at 5:30 PM, followed by South Coast Blaze vs Baby Pearls Kacau at 7:30 PM.

Tuesday sees Baby Pearls Kacau face NSW Fiji Davui at 5:30 PM, and South Coast Blaze vs Baby Pearls Kikau at 7:30 PM.

On Wednesday, NSW Fiji Davui will play South Coast Blaze at 10:30 AM. Later that day, at 12:30 PM, Baby Pearls Kikau will go against Baby Pearls Kacau.

Thursday features NSW Fiji Davui vs Baby Pearls Kikau at 5:30 PM.

The tournament concludes on Friday, July 11th, with NSW Fiji Davui playing Baby Pearls Kacau at 5:30 PM.

