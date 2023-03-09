DPP sanctions charges against Bainimarama and Qiliho

Former Prime Minister, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama [left] at the CID Headquarters and the suspended police commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde has sanctioned charges of abuse of office against the former Prime Minister, Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, and suspended police commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho.

This is after reviewing the police evidence docket.

In a statement, the DPP says the charges relate to a complaint laid with the police by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the university.

Pryde says Bainimarama, and the suspended police commissioner, Qiliho, are alleged to have arbitrarily and in abuse of the authority of their respective offices, terminated an active police investigation.

The police have also been requested to undertake further investigation into other matters arising from this case and more charges may be laid against other suspects in due course.