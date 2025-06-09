Fuel and LPG prices reduced

[file photo]

Fuel and LPG prices will drop slightly from today.

This is following a new review by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

FCCC stated the new prices reflect changes in global crude markets, weaker refined fuel costs, and a dip in the Saudi butane contract price.

The biggest changes are seen in diesel, kerosene and LPG products while prices for unleaded pet-rol and premix remain unchanged.

Diesel drops by four cents to $2.15 per litre, kerosene falls by three cents to $1.63, and a 12kg gas cylinder now costs $39.77, down from $40.38.

FCCC said the review was based on refined fuel and butane imports from May, following a one-month lag in the pricing formula.

The Commission attributes the fall to favourable refined fuel prices and a weaker US dollar but notes higher global freight rates have partly offset the drop.

Enforcement teams will monitor fuel retailers to ensure they comply with the new maximum prices, and consumers are urged to report any overcharging or hoarding.

