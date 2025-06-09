FNU teams up with Pakistan to bring smart farming

The Fiji National University is strengthening global ties to improve education and farming.

FNU recently met with Pakistan’s Ministry of Industries and Production to explore new opportunities.

Led by Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata, FNU discussed ways to improve agriculture education using smart technologies like drones and AI.

Article continues after advertisement

They toured Pakistan’s advanced farms and saw cutting-edge farming tools like driverless tractors.

FNU aims to bring these innovations to the Pacific to help local farmers.

They also plan joint research on smart farming and better ways to teach agriculture.

Pakistan’s Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan said he was excited to support FNU in this mission.

This partnership will help FNU lead in both education and agriculture in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.