Jail term for rapist

[file photo]

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Lami.

The High Court ordered the prison term to be served concurrently, with a non-parole period of nine years.

High Court judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu said the offender took advantage of the woman’s pain and vulnerability.

Article continues after advertisement

She had asked for help with a back massage but was instead assaulted.

The court heard the woman was staying at the man’s home after he offered her a place to live. She had been struggling with transport costs and tension at her previous hostel.

Justice Bulamainaivalu said the rape happened in a place where the woman should have felt safe. He called it a clear breach of trust and described the attack as deliberate and planned.

The judge said the victim was raped in the same house where she looked for shelter and security. He added that rape leaves deep emotional scars and is a crime that society views with growing concern.

A victim impact report stated that the woman still lives in fear.

She transferred to a different branch at work and avoids places where she might see the offender or his family.

The court also heard she received threats from his relatives.

The starting point for the rape sentence was nine years.

This was increased to 12 years due to the seriousness of the crime. The judge then reduced it by two years for time spent in custody and other personal factors.

The sexual assault charge, which involved non-consensual contact, carried a sentence of three years. It was also reduced for time in custody and ordered to run at the same time as the rape sentence.

Justice Bulamainaivalu said rape cases was increasing in Fiji and tougher sentences was imperative to send a strong message.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.