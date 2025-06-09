Paul Simon cancels tour dates

[Source: E Weekly]

The 16-time Grammy winner is set to undergo a “minor surgical procedure” in the upcoming days.

Paul Simon is putting his health first.

The 83-year-old singer-songwriter and former member of Grammy-winning folk duo Simon & Garfunkel announced the cancellation of two concerts in Philadelphia over the weekend due to a physical ailment.

“Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain,” a statement posted on Simon’s Instagram account Saturday read. “Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention.”

As a result of his affliction, Simon’s final two nights at the Philadelphia Academy of Music on June 28 and 29 were both canceled, and full refunds were issued to attendees.

“Unfortunately we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don’t have the ability to reschedule them,” the statement continued. “However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates.”

