Ex-street kid breaks silence on Fiji’s drug trap

Inoke Uganidavui

Inoke Uganidavui knows what it’s like to fall.

Now, he is urging young people not to make the same mistakes.

The 26-year-old from Tailevu was once a street kid, drug user, and inmate.

He shared that he dropped out of school early and turned to drugs, alcohol, and crime.

By age 11, he was already facing court. At 17, he went to prison.

“I almost lost my life countless times through accidents, violence, and overdoses. But by the grace of God, I am still standing here today. At one point, I thought I had it all. Back in Savusavu last year, I managed to get a job, had money, and made new friends.”

Uganidavui said after getting out, life got worse.

He kept using drugs, trying to stop on his own but always failed.

He states that the turning point came when he hit rock bottom and chose to go back home.

Now clean, he’s speaking out. He tells youths to never give up, to ask for help, and to believe they can turn their lives around.

