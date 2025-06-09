Prosecutor presses on meth secret

Viliame Colowaliku and Justin Ho

The last man accused in the methamphetamine bust stayed silent after allegedly seeing tonnes of drugs and the prosecution wants to know why.

Viliame Colowaliku was grilled in the Lautoka High Court over claims he unloaded containers packed with methamphetamine in Voivoi, Nadi, in December 2023, but never reported it.

State Prosecutor Joeli Nasa asked why he did not call police.

Colowaliku said he was scared, said he’d seen crime documentaries and feared “snitching” could get him or his family killed.

Nasa accused him of stealing a portion of the drugs to sell.

Colowaliku denied it. He claimed he ran as soon as he saw white crystals spilling out of a broken container.

He was also questioned about an earlier drug charge in Nausori.

He denied possession, saying he was only present when others had drugs and that the incident came after this case.

Colowaliku is the final accused to testify in the country’s biggest drug trial.

The court will hear closing submissions next Friday before Justice Aruna Aluthge announces a sentencing date.

