'The Thing' star Keith David shares tearful reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame announcement

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The Emmy-winning actor joins the list of celebrities who will be honored with a star in 2026.

Keith David is going to have a very special birthday next year! The renowned voice and screen actor, 69, will soon have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — much to his tearful surprise.

David, who boasts approximately 400 film and television credits and nearly 50 years of experience, shared a sweet video on social media that showed his reaction to hearing his name read out as a member of the iconic attraction’s 35-member Class of 2026, which the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

