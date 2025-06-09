Waqa claims silver after years off the platform

Poama Waqa

A visibly emotional Poama Waqa dedicated his Pacific Mini Games medals to his family and daughter, celebrating a remarkable comeback in the Men’s 71kg weightlifting category.

Waqa started strong, claiming silver with an impressive 126kg snatch.

He then secured a bronze in the Clean and Jerk by lifting 150kg.

Together, these lifts earned him an overall silver medal with a total of 276kg.

“For me, from 2018, I had stopped training but all the other athletes continued training. I returned to the sport and was able to achieve this, so nothing is impossible.”

What makes Waqa’s achievement extraordinary is that he returned to competition after a seven-year break, having left the sport in 2018.

At 28, his return shows that with determination and hard work, great success is possible, no matter the time away.

