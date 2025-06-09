Weightlifting

Waqa claims silver after years off the platform

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 3, 2025 4:08 pm

Poama Waqa

A visibly emotional Poama Waqa dedicated his Pacific Mini Games medals to his family and daughter, celebrating a remarkable comeback in the Men’s 71kg weightlifting category.

Waqa started strong, claiming silver with an impressive 126kg snatch.

He then secured a bronze in the Clean and Jerk by lifting 150kg.

Article continues after advertisement

Together, these lifts earned him an overall silver medal with a total of 276kg.

“For me, from 2018, I had stopped training but all the other athletes continued training. I returned to the sport and was able to achieve this, so nothing is impossible.”

What makes Waqa’s achievement extraordinary is that he returned to competition after a seven-year break, having left the sport in 2018.

At 28, his return shows that with determination and hard work, great success is possible, no matter the time away.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Meth replaces weed, youth at risk

13 children among sex crime victims

$200 job turned into drug raid nightmare

Accused denies knowledge of meth storage site

Labasa bypass plan hits cash roadblock

Mining scrutiny fails without scientists

Smart traffic plan still stuck in the pipeline

Drug impact risks Fiji’s public service stability

Development at risk without leadership, Vosarogo warns

Agriculture still king in Fiji’s workforce

Fiji pushes for bigger deal with Australia

Flying Fijians squad gelling fast

Sean "Diddy" Combs Will "Sleep Well" Despite Being Denied Bail After Trial Verdict

Waqa claims silver after years off the platform

Krishna targets new chapter

US contractors say their colleagues are firing live ammo

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann steps away from HBO series

Dozens missing after ferry sinks off Bali

Blumhouse boss Jason Blum was 'in pain all weekend long' as M3GAN 2.0 bombed

Midfield headache for Byrne

Fiji’s 3x3 basketball women dig deep in gold medal hunt

Firefighter Tabua returns after two years

Invitational Tournament starts next week

Underdogs and heat dominate debate as Club World Cup enters final stages

US judge blocks Trump asylum ban

Brad Pitt says his generation of actors was 'a little more uptight'

Iranian nuclear program degraded by up to two years

'Diddy' to remain jailed ahead of sentencing

How Cars and playing Gran Turismo inspired this generation of F1 drivers

First Cath Lab opens in the West

Police raid village home, seize illegal alcohol stash

Greek firefighters battle wildfire on island of Crete

Heatwave across Europe leaves 8 dead

Accused calls co-accused a conman

15 Jurassic World Rebirth callbacks to Jurassic Park

Man admits murdering four students in deal to avoid death penalty

PM slams superpower rivalry in the Pacific

Cancer care running on empty

Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering

Hamas studies Gaza ceasefire proposal labelled 'final' by Trump

Nurses brew up bold health study

Mudunasoko ,Yalimaiwai strikes gold again

Muntz reflects on life-changing Fiji Rugby opportunity

Education Act overhaul nears finish line

Three incoming Vanuatu players for Lautoka

Financial backing can lift other sports:Mallam

Village swamped by Suva’s rubbish

Jail term for rapist

Youth unemployment soars

Prasad orders budget rollout now

Dalai Lama's Trust will lead search for his successor

Modern Family's Julie Bowen Shares Heart Condition Diagnosis

Fiji steps up to fill ADF soldier shortage

Belief in herbs still costing lives in Fiji

Trump threatens Japan with tariff up to 35%

Rayasi looks to honor family legacy

Court seizes $40K and cars in drug case

FBC’s digital and sports breakthroughs win big

Davis banks on team experience

State firms put on notice

Boxing promotion on pay per view

Fiji joins global frontline in cybercrime war

Ann-Margret Makes Rare Public Appearance at 84

Quad ministers condemn April attack in Indian Kashmir

Driver denies knowing about meth shipment

US halts some missile shipments to Ukraine

Sean "Diddy" Combs: Jury Reaches Verdict on 4 Out of 5 Charges, Split on Racketeering

US, Indo-Pacific partners announce minerals initiative

Ironheart creator to finally debut major MCU villain in finale twist

Baselala embraces test-level challenge

Modern living is slowly killing us, doctor warns

K-pop supergroup BTS promises a new album and a world tour next year

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal'

Ministry moves to stop deadly crop disease

Shipping boss calls for urgent fix to Fiji’s broken island links

No pressure, says Waranivalu

Conflict sends oil prices soaring, Fiji feels the pinch

Crucial build up for Kulas

Initiative to shape Pacific food tourism routes

Ba signs Chilean duo

John Cena and Idris Elba team up for buddy movie 'Heads of State'

Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz

Trump says Israel has agreed to conditions to finalize 60-day Gaza ceasefire

International charities and NGOs call for end.

Spider-Man: No Way Home changed pivotal Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire scene

Fijians splash cash while investors sit out

Drua hookers Dolokoto and Togiatama recommits

PM’s Canberra mission gains traction

Tourism boom stalls

Trump to discuss Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu

Fijiana 7s rep to create boxing history

Youth and experience blend for Fiji women volleyball

Wye's white jersey dream come true

Eyes of Wakanda sneak peek

Trump escalates feud with Musk

Two gold and records for Team Fiji swimming

Outdated HIV data risks public safety

Kids diagnosed with drug-linked mental illness

Commission ready to rewrite the rules

Government demands smarter spending

Police training targets hate speech and abuse

Principals receive government backing

Fiji takes a stand against food crisis

Surveyors Board gets fresh leadership boost

Hundreds of kids to be tested for disease after childcare rape charge

Waqa stood down

Meth accused claims kidnapping, death threats

Leung defends role in Malimali appointment

Bilateral frictions overshadow Rubio's meeting with Indo-Pacific partners

PM orders release of COI report

DPM sends strong message to parents

Big changes coming to classrooms

Fiji taps world powers for help

Taiwan to simulate Chinese invasion in major drill

Leung slams COI findings

Va’a wins another medal for Team Fiji

Europe hit by early heatwave: Thousands flee Turkey wildfires

Accused links Russian Mafia to meth bust

Suva Open launches with bold vision: Fiji’s tennis future begins now

Fluminense's Silva savours double celebration

Iran-linked hackers threaten to release Trump aides' emails

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ starts filming just as Anna Wintour is leaving Vogue

New drug factory to fight shortages

FBC celebrates 71 years of broadcasting excellence

We’ll be ready for them: Tuisova

PS admits police fail victims of abuse

New ship boosts island access daily

Rakuro signs with Taranaki Bulls

Women leaders demand real support

Suspect in Idaho firefighters ambush identified

EPL resumes this weekend

Ex-street kid breaks silence on Fiji’s drug trap

Police Chief calls for improved service delivery

The Office's Rainn Wilson Reveals on Set Chaos After Steve Carell’s Exit

Labasa businesses crippled after Damodar blaze

935 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran

Police face scrutiny after arrest leaves teen injured

Waranivalu is Rewa interim coach

Musk will punish lawmakers who back Trump's spending bill

Al-Hamd Smart Living reopens in Tavua

Paul Simon cancels tour dates

PM heads to Australia for security talks

A week of heavy rains and floods across Pakistan kills 46 people

Six medals so far for Team Fiji in Palau

Call for MSG to refocus on Melanesian voices

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ puts a wobbly franchise back on track.

Sean "Diddy" Combs Trial

Addiction crisis sparks alarm

Downtown Abbey's Lady Mary divorce scandal revelation

Israel acknowledges Palestinian civilians harmed at Gaza aid sites

Nothing can be achieved without hard work: Mayanavanua

Government reconsiders automatic student progression rule

Meth use among minors on the rise

Traditional leaders lead battle on drugs

Village loan scheme returns after 20 years

Fuel and LPG prices reduced

FHL backs iTaukei-led growth with $50 million boost

Israel strikes pound Gaza

Radradra signs for Shizuoka

Big plans unveiled for Suva’s Ellery Street

PRF calls out double stigma faced by LGBTQI waste workers

Dwarka living her football dream in Kula colours

Death toll from Algeria stadium fall rises to four

Futsal squad embracing new coach’s vision

Accused details drug threats in Court

Dalai Lama set to reveal succession plan

Concussion rules out Koroisau

Rise in school drug-cases

Butter price hike expected

All Blacks prop Williams ruled out of France series

Youths urged to reject drugs and protect Fiji’s future

Fiji sees investment boost

Workshop sparks food itinerary plans for the Pacific

Lack of rest after Club WC could 'destroy' Man City, says Guardiola

Jury retires in mushroom murder trial in Australia

Alleged domestic violence claims life

Government to build new Mortuary Units across Fiji

NGO backs Rabuka’s MSG reappointment

Coach Tavaga confident in sprint team

Over a third of Tuvalu seeks Australia's climate visas

Thousands in Bangkok protest for Thai PM to resign

Jury prepares to decide fate of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

No private hearing in meth trial

Tupou to miss Flying Fijians Test

PRB records $1.3m net loss

Nuku backs former Marist teammate in Deans campaign

Two shot dead in Idaho while responding to brush fire

Diplomatic allowances reviewed after 20 years

United against illicit drugs: Gavoka

James stays for record 23rd NBA season

$4.1m boost for gender equality

Beyoncé Narrowly Avoids Falling From Flying Car Due to Prop Malfunction

Ambitious push toward high-income status

Vin Diesel announces final Fast & Furious film’s release date, reveals return of Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner

Netanyahu sees Iran outcome opening door to Gaza hostage return

Former inmates fired, stigma persists

New York mayoral candidate Mamdani defends campaign

Henry Golding says playing James Bond is 'every actor's kind of nightmare'

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce backs National Budget

Namataveikai students move from hall to new room