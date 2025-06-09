Modern Family's Julie Bowen Shares Heart Condition Diagnosis

[Source: ENews]

Julie Bowen is feeling thankful for modern medicine.

The Modern Family star recently shared that she’s had a pacemaker since she was just 29 years old due to a condition that leads her heart rate to drop very low.

“I do have a pacemaker,” the 55-year-old said on the July 1 episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, adding that she often forgets she even has it. “I had sick sinus syndrome, Hypervagotonia.”

She shared that the disorder, which is linked to “persistent vagal overactivity” that leads to “sinus node dysfunction,” according to the National Library of Medicine, “means your heart rate just goes really low.”

Due to her low resting heart rate, the actress got a pacemaker that alerts her if it goes below 45 beats per minute.

For reference, the typical resting heart rate for women is between 60 and 100 beats per minute, per Mayo Clinic.

She shared that her sister, a medical student, was the one to initially figure out that there was something wrong after Julie originally attributed her low resting heart rate to her status as a competitive runner.

