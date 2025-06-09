Leung slams COI findings

Former Attorney-General Graham Leung.

Former Attorney-General Graham Leung has rejected the Ashton Lewis Commission of Inquiry’s findings that accused him of misconduct during the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Following the report’s release, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka terminated Leung’s position.

Leung states he has not received an official copy of the 600-page report or the thousands of transcripts.

Instead, he has had to rely on leaked sections circulating on social media.

He calls this a denial of natural justice and questions whether this reflects the rule of law.

“I take strong exception to and completely reject the findings of the Commission of Inquiry as they relate to my conduct during the appointment process of the FICAC Commissioner.”

Leung believes that his actions were consistent with his constitutional duties under the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Act of 2007.

Leung pointed to Section 5 of the Act, which states the Judicial Services Commission must consult the Attorney-General before recommending the Commissioner but does not require his approval or agreement.

The Judicial Services Commission consulted him, fulfilling the legal requirement.

Leung also rejected claims that by not objecting to the Judicial Services Commission’s recommendation, he failed in his duties or obstructed justice.

“Those accusations are unfounded and contradict my professional standards.”

Leung described the report as a triumph of idle social media gossip and lazy assumptions over the hard work he put in during his 11 months as Attorney-General.

He said he worked quietly to reform Fiji’s constitutional democracy.

He urged the public to remember fairness and the presumption of innocence.

Many, according to Leung named in the report have already been crucified in the court of public opinion without the chance to tell their side.

