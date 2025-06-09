Midfield headache for Byrne

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne faces a welcome dilemma ahead of Sunday’s Test against the Wallabies in selecting just two starters from a midfield pool stacked with international firepower.

With Kalaveti Ravouvou and Sireli Maqala shining in Europe, Iosefo Masi delivering consistent form for the Drua, and Josua Tuisova offering his trademark power and explosiveness, competition is fierce in the number 12 and 13 jerseys.

Byrne says the depth is exciting, but making the final call won’t be easy.

“Four world-class players. I think making selection in this international team is hard in all positions. We’ve got great players playing great rugby around the world… and I can only pick two of them.”



The midfield selection will be key as Fiji looks to start their July test campaign strongly in Newcastle.



Fiji take on Australia at 3.30pm this Sunday in their first July Test match and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

