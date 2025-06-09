Fijiana 7s rep to create boxing history

Source: Osea Nanovu / Facebook

History will be created by Fijiana 7s rep Sera Bolatini when she steps into the ring on July 19th in Suva in the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions.

She will become the first Fijian female boxer to have a shot at a title fight in Fiji.

Bolatini who was part of the Fijiana side to the Dubai 7s last year didn’t expect to have this opportunity.

She will take on Connie Chan for the Super Welter WBA Oceania title.

Bolatini says she’ll give it a go.

“I didn’t know and it wasn’t part of my plan to take up boxing because I play rugby seven, however, this is a good opportunity to step into the ring and learn as much as I can.”

Interested fans will get to watch the upcoming Kings Boxing Promotions on pay per view for $99 as 22 boxers including Bolatini will light up the night in 11 fights.

Relevant stakeholders including the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the event.

The main bout will see Binnu Singh take on Runqi Zhou while James Singh faces Semi Dauloloma.

Mikaele Ravalaca will also feature on the night against John Ingram and Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana fighting Dane Edge.

The Kings promotion will be held on Saturday July 19 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

