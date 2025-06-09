New ship boosts island access daily

Fiji’s maritime links are getting a major upgrade with the launch of the MV Uluda Princess.

The new vessel will run daily between Ellington and Nabouwalu, carrying up to 300 passengers and 50 vehicles.

Interlink Shipping Manager Adrial Prasad said the ferry was part of a wider push to connect isolated communities and modernize local sea travel.

He states that the company started small but now leads in opening routes to remote islands like Narai, Batiki, and the northern Lau group.

“We began with MV Westerland launching from Narayan Jetty to Savusvu, in five months we moved to Natovi opening the Natovi-Nabouwalu route. Though our vessel was one of the slowest vessels at that pointing time, but our determination moved faster than any tide. We didn’t just enter the industry—we have redefined the course of the industry.”

Prasad adds that consistent trips to Savusavu and Taveuni have also been restored.

Interlink Shipping said it was committed to expanding its fleet and reaching places that were long cut off from regular transport.

