Waranivalu is Rewa interim coach

Tevita Waranivalu

Rewa FC has appointed its influential midfielder and 2024 Male Footballer of the Year, Tevita Waranivalu, as the club’s Interim Head Coach

This comes after coach Rodeck Singh’s exit from the club recently.

Waranivalu will now take on a dual role, serving as both a player and a coach for the Delta Tigers.

Assisting Waranivalu in this new leadership structure will be Priyant Manu as Assistant Coach, while Setareki Hughes will maintain his role as Club Captain.

Rewa FA President Nazeel Buksh says that the club has no immediate plans to rush a permanent coaching appointment.

He adds that the team will approach each match individually, placing trust in the capabilities of the current leadership group.

