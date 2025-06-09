Government backs Bua woman

Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook

A woman in Bua who once missed out on government help is now running her own frozen goods canteen, backed by the Northern Development Program.

Pritika Raj from Korokadi was handed a freezer, solar battery system and stock this week by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

She had already launched a small canteen with a microloan from SPBD but said she pushed through setbacks to meet her community’s needs.

Raj said training and grit kept her going.

Kamikamica said they would keep backing women in business so they can build lasting success for their families.



Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica with Pritika Raj during the handover of a freezer, solar battery system and stock.

