Police raid village home, seize illegal alcohol stash

A man is in custody after police raided a village home in Korovou and allegedly found him selling liquor illegally.

Eastern Division officers seized several cans of assorted alcohol during the operation yesterday.

Police said the suspect was selling alcohol from his house without a license.

He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to report any illegal liquor sales, warning that alcohol-related incidents continue to cause serious harm and deaths.

They are also calling on community leaders to be alert and report any suspicious activity to police command centers.

